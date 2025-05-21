Man who stabbed Duluth woman outside bar found guilty of unintentional murder

DULUTH – A jury found a Michigan man guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday evening, just more than a year after he killed Chantel Raechelle Moose with a single stab during a confrontation at bar close.
Darrius Lamar Plummer, 35, who testified earlier this week, claimed the killing was accidental and in self-defense. The jury deliberated for about seven hours at the St. Louis County Courthouse before concluding he was guilty of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Plummer’s sentencing date has not been set.
Plummer and Moose, who were familiar with each other, were with separate friends at Spurs on First in the early hours of April 12, 2024. As the bar cleared at closing time, witnesses said Plummer made disparaging comments about Moose. Described as a 5-foot-3 “firecracker,” Moose responded. Her friends closed in on them during a scuffle and then the groups scattered.
Plummer, from Canton, Mich., backed up to a wall holding a knife behind his back. He said he would “stick” anyone who ran up on him. Moose approached again. Danyelle Williams, then a bouncer at the downtown Duluth bar, put an arm out to stop her as she lunged toward Plummer. That’s when Plummer reached over Williams’ arms and stabbed downward, Williams said.
The single wound was fatal.
Moose, who Williams said didn’t seem to know she had been cut, dropped to the sidewalk. Plummer stood over Moose, then took off running. He was pistol-whipped and shot at as he fled, making it to Detroit where he was arrested months later by U.S. Marshals.
“The last thing Chantel Moose ever did is stand up for herself,” prosecutor Victoria Wanta said at the start of her closing argument.
Wanta emphasized the split-second singular fatal encounter between Plummer and Moose. Plummer, Wanta argued, had testified that he wasn’t afraid of Moose. But he would have to be afraid of her to justify stabbing her, if he had truly killed her in self-defense.