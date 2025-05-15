Bouncer testifies about putting his body between accused, victim on night she was killed outside Duluth bar

DULUTH – A bouncer from a downtown bar showed in court this week how he put his body between a knife-wielding man and the woman he is accused of fatally stabbing at bar close last summer.
Spurs on First bouncer Danyelle Williams twisted on the witness stand Wednesday afternoon, one arm in front of him, another in a blocking position, re-enacting the split seconds that preceded Chantel Raechelle Moose’s death. He showed how Darrius Lamar Plummer went over his arm and slashed downward at Moose, using a knife he had been holding behind his back.
Williams said it didn’t seem like she knew she had been hit. Moose walked away — then collapsed to the sidewalk on W. 1st Street.
“Bro, you stabbed her,” Williams recalled saying, then yelled into the bar for someone to call 911.
Moose, 25, was a mother and described as beloved within this downtown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, but didn’t have a pulse when emergency responders got to the scene, according to testimony at the St. Louis County Courthouse. In the days following her death, a memorial grew near the site where she had died.
The bouncer described how Plummer looked down on Moose’s body before running. In the chaotic aftermath, bystander Kimonte Travion Cadge chased Plummer and pistol-whipped him and Trayvon Walters followed, firing his gun at least twice.
Plummer is on trial for second-degree unintentional murder. He fled to Detroit, where he was arrested by U.S. marshals two months later. In December 2024, Cadge pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. He was placed on supervision for two years. Walters faces similar charges, but his trial has been delayed.
Bar patrons and others had gathered outside near Spurs on First as the bar closed on April 12, 2024. Williams knew Plummer only by a nickname. They had a mutual friend, and he knew Plummer tipped well. The accused was typically “jovial,” Williams said, which is why he thought he could de-escalate the situation without involving police.