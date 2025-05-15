Duluth

Bouncer testifies about putting his body between accused, victim on night she was killed outside Duluth bar

Darrius Lamar Plummer is accused of second-degree murder without intent in the stabbing death of Chantel Moose, a 25-year-old mother who was beloved in the neighborhood where she died.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 3:36PM
Darrius Lamar Plummer is on trial for second-degree murder without intent at the St. Louis County Courthouse. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A bouncer from a downtown bar showed in court this week how he put his body between a knife-wielding man and the woman he is accused of fatally stabbing at bar close last summer.

Spurs on First bouncer Danyelle Williams twisted on the witness stand Wednesday afternoon, one arm in front of him, another in a blocking position, re-enacting the split seconds that preceded Chantel Raechelle Moose’s death. He showed how Darrius Lamar Plummer went over his arm and slashed downward at Moose, using a knife he had been holding behind his back.

Williams said it didn’t seem like she knew she had been hit. Moose walked away — then collapsed to the sidewalk on W. 1st Street.

“Bro, you stabbed her,” Williams recalled saying, then yelled into the bar for someone to call 911.

Moose, 25, was a mother and described as beloved within this downtown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, but didn’t have a pulse when emergency responders got to the scene, according to testimony at the St. Louis County Courthouse. In the days following her death, a memorial grew near the site where she had died.

The bouncer described how Plummer looked down on Moose’s body before running. In the chaotic aftermath, bystander Kimonte Travion Cadge chased Plummer and pistol-whipped him and Trayvon Walters followed, firing his gun at least twice.

Plummer is on trial for second-degree unintentional murder. He fled to Detroit, where he was arrested by U.S. marshals two months later. In December 2024, Cadge pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. He was placed on supervision for two years. Walters faces similar charges, but his trial has been delayed.

Bar patrons and others had gathered outside near Spurs on First as the bar closed on April 12, 2024. Williams knew Plummer only by a nickname. They had a mutual friend, and he knew Plummer tipped well. The accused was typically “jovial,” Williams said, which is why he thought he could de-escalate the situation without involving police.

He repeatedly asked Plummer to put away his knife, but Plummer didn’t. Rather, the defendant threatened to “stick” anyone who came up on him.

“I had hoped things wouldn’t get to that point,” Williams said.

Moose approached Plummer calmly, Williams said, to confront him about what he was saying about her. In an instant she lunged toward him with her fists raised, Williams tried to intervene, and it took a beat to recognize that she had been stabbed, he said.

Williams was a physical witness, repeatedly acting out the scenes and repeating the dialogue from that night.

Plummer, dressed in a blue suit and black-framed glasses, leaned back in his chair throughout the testimony. The trial continues Friday and is expected to last into next week.

Moose, a personal care assistant, was described as having a good sense of humor and loving to dance and hang out with friends. Several of her supporters were in the courtroom on Wednesday.

After the final testimony on Thursday, Plummer turned to the bystanders, which seems to include members of his family, and made a heart sign with his hands.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Bouncer testifies about putting his body between accused, victim on night she was killed outside Duluth bar

card image

Darrius Lamar Plummer is accused of second-degree murder without intent in the stabbing death of Chantel Moose, a 25-year-old mother who was beloved in the neighborhood where she died.

Duluth

Where are the Minnesota wildfires? See maps where three fires are growing in Arrowhead region

View of three wildfires in northern Minnesota as of May 14, 2025.

Midwest Travel

Minnesota’s best tourist traps and roadside attractions

card image