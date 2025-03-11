Twin Cities Suburbs

Man who sexually assaulted woman on Twin Cities suburban trail sentenced to prison

Surveillance video led to the man’s arrest and conviction.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 3:20PM
These surveillance images released in April 2024 by Brooklyn Park police led to the arrest and conviction of a sex assault suspect. ( Brooklyn Park police)

A man who targeted a woman at random for rape and robbery on a Twin Cities suburban trail has received a term topping 14 years.

Cade Alfred Talawalay, 21, of Brooklyn Center was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the attack in Brooklyn Park on April 24.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Talawalay is expected to serve the first 8⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she went for a walk to cool off after arguing with her spouse. While on the trail near 73rd Avenue N., a man approached, led her to a bench, then stole her cellphone as he aimed a gun at her face.

Talawalay took her to a bush nearby, threatened to kill her and forced her to perform oral sex.

After being let go, the woman went home and disclosed the assault to her spouse, who called 911.

Police obtained video surveillance from the area and released to the public a still photo from the footage. Soon afterward, a man called police and said the perpetrator was his stepson.

The stepfather brought Talawalay to police. Officers saw that he matched the man in the surveillance video, even though his face appeared to be freshly shaven.

Police searched Talawalay’s bedroom and found the woman’s cellphone.

