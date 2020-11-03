An 83-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and went missing Monday in St. Paul has been found safe.
Napoleon “Napo” Alvarado had walked away from a group home on the 100 block of W. George Street around 5 p.m. wearing a yellow shirt, purple jacket and bluejeans. He was found Tuesday and taken to a hospital to be evaluated, St. Paul police said.
Police did not say where he was found.
Alvarado’s disappearance triggered an alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that was sent statewide. The alert was canceled Tuesday morning.
