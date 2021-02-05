The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on I-94 near Albany in central Minnesota.

Thomas Weyde Leaf, 60, of Grove City, Minn., was driving a Grand Prix west in the eastbound lanes when he collided with an eastbound semi near milepost 149 just after midnight. An eastbound Chevy Trailblazer then hit Leaf's vehicle and spun out, the State Patrol said.

Leaf was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was detected in his system, the patrol said.

A teen from Avon, Minn., driving the Chevy TrailBlazer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Neither the semi driver nor a passenger in his rig were hurt, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768