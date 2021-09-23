A 21-year-old man from Osage, Minn., died in a rollover crash late Wednesday in northern Minnesota.
Matthew Gibson was driving east on Hwy. 34 near milepost 61 in Carsonville Township when his Chevy Silverado pickup truck left the road went into the ditch and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the wreck, which was reported about 11:20 p.m., the patrol said.
Gibson was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
