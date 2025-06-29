Authorities have identified man found dead near Target Field

Days after seeking the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has named him.
At about 9:45 p.m. on June 13, an unresponsive man was found on 7th Street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Sunday, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Seloman Robiel Kebede.
Previously unable to confirm the man’s identity, the Medical Examiner’s Office sought the public’s help, releasing photographs of his clothing and last week publicizing a sketch of the man.
The cause of his death is still under investigation, according to a news release.
Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.