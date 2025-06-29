Minneapolis

Authorities have identified man found dead near Target Field

Officials had shared a sketch and asked for the public’s help identifying the man.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 29, 2025 at 8:43PM

Days after seeking the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has named him.

At about 9:45 p.m. on June 13, an unresponsive man was found on 7th Street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Sunday, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Seloman Robiel Kebede.

Previously unable to confirm the man’s identity, the Medical Examiner’s Office sought the public’s help, releasing photographs of his clothing and last week publicizing a sketch of the man.

The cause of his death is still under investigation, according to a news release.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

