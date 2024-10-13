A man was fatally shot in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood Saturday night, police said, the city’s second homicide of the weekend.
Man fatally shot in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood
The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police found the man on the ground near the intersection of Wheelock Parkway and Woodbridge Street after responding to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. He had multiple gunshot injuries.
The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are seeking information that could help explain what happened and who was responsible. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office was expected to identify the victim.
On Friday, a man was fatally stabbed after an apparent fight in Lowertown.
The fatal shooting Saturday was St. Paul’s 22nd homicide of 2024, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. At this time last year, 27 homicides had been reported.
The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, remains jailed with charges pending.