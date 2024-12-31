Officials on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was fatally shot nearly two weeks ago in north Minneapolis.
Man fatally shot in Minneapolis two weeks ago leaves behind four young children
No arrests have been announced in the killing of Hakeem Washington.
Hakeem Kaisan-Oliver Washington, 31, of Minneapolis was shot on Dec. 19 while in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N., according to police records.
Police said Tuesday that they have yet to arrest anyone in connection with Washington’s death. Nor have they addressed a motive for the killing.
Gunfire detection technology alerted police to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m., and officers went to the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N., where they found Washington had been shot.
The officers gave him immediate medical attention before he was taken by emergency medical responders to Robbinsdale’s North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.
Washington is survived by four children ages 2, 6, 9 and 10, according to an online fundraising page started in support of his family.
“Hakeem was a hardworking and caring man who did everything in his power to provide for his family,” the posting read. “Those who knew him remember his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering dedication to the people he loved.”
There have been 78 homicides in the city in 2024, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 82 at this time in Minneapolis in 2023.
Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
