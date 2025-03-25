News & Politics

Man dies while in custody at Anoka County jail

Authorities are investigating after the inmate collapsed and died Monday morning.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 4:40PM
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the death at the Anoka County jail. (Kyeland Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An inmate at the Anoka County jail died early Monday, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to it.

Jail staff was tending to the man when he collapsed just before 12:30 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Staff attempted life-saving measures, and paramedics went to the jail, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Providing care and supervision to all those legally confined to our jail is a responsibility I view of paramount importance,” Sheriff Brad Wise said. “Any death that occurs in the facility brings deep impacts to the individual’s family, friends, those housed with them, and detention staff.”

No other information about the death, including the name of the victim, has been released.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

