Man dies by blow to head in Plymouth home; his body is dragged upstairs and left for police to find

A man was killed with a blow to the head in his Plymouth home, and someone dragged his body up the stairs and left near there for police to find, according to court records filed Monday.
Officers found blood in many areas of the home, and it appeared some of it “had been attempted to be cleaned up,” a court filing read.
Police said in a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court that officers on Saturday were sent to the townhome in the 13700 block of 54th Avenue N. on a welfare check request from the man’s adult daughter and found large amounts of blood on both levels.
The daughter told police late Saturday that her parents had argued three days earlier, her mother left the state and she had not heard from her father since, the affidavit read.
With the court’s permission, police collected blood in many areas of the home and DNA evidence from the victim.
Officials have yet to release the man’s identity. The affidavit only identifies him by his first name of David.
According to the affidavit:
Officers entered through the unlocked front door and saw “a large amount of blood scattered all around the main floor and on the stairs leading up to the upstairs portion of the townhome,” the filing read. “The blood trail going up the stairs was consistent with a body being dragged up the stairs, and it appeared some of the blood had been attempted to be cleaned up.”
David’s body was face-up on a bed sheet near the stairs’ landing area. Blood also was found in a bathroom and bedroom.
“David appeared to have blunt force trauma to the top portion of his head and rug burns on his knees,” the filing continued.
“David’s wife’s whereabouts are unknown at this time,” the filing noted.
