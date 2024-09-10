Twin Cities

Man charged with firing gun outside Northtown Mall, where people inside were ordered to take cover

Before his capture, the man turned inside out the pants he had on at the time of the shooting, according to the charges.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 10, 2024 at 9:58PM
MARLIN LEVISON *mlevison@startribune.com 10/03/07 Assign# 113518 - Northtown Mall in Blaine is reinventing itself in an effort to draw shoppers back to its stores that were crowded back in the 1970's. IN THIS PHOTO: Four new entrances independent of retail stores have been built for the public to enter the mall. (Marlin Levison/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 20-year-old man was charged Tuesday with firing off several rounds from a handgun outside a Blaine shopping mall, where weekend shoppers and employees inside were ordered to take cover.

Maurice Eugene Neylon, 20, of Anoka, was charged in Anoka County District Court with two felonies: discharging a dangerous weapon and reckless threats of violence in connection with the gunfire mid-afternoon Sunday outside the Northtown Mall.

Neylon was arrested in Spring Lake Park on the day of the shooting and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on Oct. 7. His attorney was not immediately available to respond to the the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were alerted to the gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. at the mall just off Hwy. 10 and east of Hwy. 47. At first believing the shooting occurred inside the mall, law enforcement instructed people inside to seek refuge in stores and clear the hallways.

Moments later, the gunfire was determined to have occurred outside the mall, with at least one bullet hitting a display case inside.

Mall security video captured Neylon exiting the mall on his own along with four others together and going to the parking lot where the shots were fired.

Officers collected eight 9-millimeter bullet casings in the the parking lot.

The State Patrol spotted Neylon running to a vehicle in Spring Lake Park. He had a 9-millimeter handgun on him that was in the “locked back” position, indicating it possibly had been fired recently. Its magazine was empty.

While in the custody of a state trooper, Neylon asked whether the incident was being treated as a “mass shooting,” the complaint read.

The pants Neylon had on at the time of his arrest did not appear to match that mall video showed him wearing around the time of the shooting. Investigators determined that he had turned his pants inside out.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Blaine’s Northtown Mall locked down after shooting incident

A law enforcement test firing of Neylon’s gun resulted in it being a match with four of the casings seized from the parking lot. The other four came from a different gun.

The other four people who ran from the mall have yet to be identified as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Neylon’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a threats of violence conviction from a case filed in 2022.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
St. Paul

Probation for ex-substitute teacher at St. Paul school convicted of sexual encounter with student

The incident occurred inside a classroom, according to prosecutors.

Twin Cities

Man charged with firing gun outside Northtown Mall, where people inside were ordered to take cover

card image
High Schools

Football Across Minnesota: St. Paul Johnson and rising star Justice Moody leading the ‘put on for the city’ campaign

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image