Man charged with firing gun outside Northtown Mall, where people inside were ordered to take cover

MARLIN LEVISON *mlevison@startribune.com 10/03/07 Assign# 113518 - Northtown Mall in Blaine is reinventing itself in an effort to draw shoppers back to its stores that were crowded back in the 1970's. IN THIS PHOTO: Four new entrances independent of retail stores have been built for the public to enter the mall. (Marlin Levison/The Minnesota Star Tribune)