Authorities are piecing together details of a suspected murder in or around Pine County.
Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on suspicion of second-degree murder
The Sheriff’s Office planned to release more details in the ongoing investigation.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2024 at 5:48PM
Jail records show the Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.
It was unclear when the incident occurred or whether it occurred in Pine County. Authorities said they planned to release more details after investigators gather information.
Pine County is about 60 miles north of the Twin Cities.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
