Greater Minnesota

Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on suspicion of second-degree murder

The Sheriff’s Office planned to release more details in the ongoing investigation.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2024 at 5:48PM
(Pine County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are piecing together details of a suspected murder in or around Pine County.

Jail records show the Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

It was unclear when the incident occurred or whether it occurred in Pine County. Authorities said they planned to release more details after investigators gather information.

Pine County is about 60 miles north of the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on suspicion of second-degree murder

card image

The Sheriff’s Office planned to release more details in the ongoing investigation.

Politics

Minnesota union seeks state help: ‘There is no retirement option for home care workers’

card image

Curious Minnesota

How was the giant Canada goose rediscovered in Rochester after being declared extinct?

card image