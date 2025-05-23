Eat & Drink

Wayzata’s Mexican fine-dining escape Macanda getting a new look and a new menu

Macanda will temporarily close after dinner on May 31 for a room refresh and new concept and menu bolstered by Japanese dishes.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 6:00PM
Macanda's indoor/outdoor patio that overlooks Lake Minnetonka
Macanda is undergoing a concept shift, adding more Japanese ingredients and dishes while keeping some of the Mexican favorites. (Melissa Hesse/The Restaurant Project)

Macanda, the Mexican restaurant in Wayzata from InnerBloom Hospitality, will close after dinner on May 31 for a refresh. When it returns on June 6, the menu and the room will include Japanese influences and new details gleaned from years of listening to customers.

“We‘ve learned a lot of things over the last five years,” Aaron Switz, CEO of InnerBloom Hospitality, said while sitting in Macanda’s dining room.

During the closure, gray elements will be replaced with blue and a new logo will evoke seawater. The bar space will accommodate more seats without sacrificing the Lake Minnetonka views beyond the open-air patio.

But the biggest change will be the cuisine.

“When we were researching for this restaurant, we went to Nobu Mexico City,” Switz said. That restaurant’s blending of cultures and ingredients really lit up his creative brain. The company was already drawn to Japanese ingredients, with Yumi and the now-closed SotaRol part of its portfolio. Now, it will be a part of Macanda’s menu.

The two cuisines will blend in a selection of small plates, such as yuzu citrus in the aguachile and ponzu chimichurri. A couple of guest favorites will remain, but the menu expansion makes room for chef Alejandro Castillon to experiment with a wider array of ingredients in the dishes. Prices will range from $12 to $30, with premium items like wagyu beef going for a bit more.

Aguachile with thin, raw ahi tuna with avocado, jalapeños, garlic chips, served on a puffed rice cracker.
Macanda's ahi aguachile on rice cracker, part of a new menu at the Wayzata restaurant on Lake Minnetonka. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Changes in the dining room come directly from years of customer feedback. The handcrafted chairs now will allow for a slight recline; the foam over the booths will be streamlined.

“We used to have these round bar stools,” said Switz. “Architecturally, they’re amazing, but from a customer perspective — you know, there‘s a girl in heels and there‘s nowhere to rest your feet.” Little things like that will change.

When Macanda first opened, its vinyl room was inspired by places Switz had visited in Japan, but the menu leaned into the food of Mexico under consulting chef Daniel del Prado, who has since parted ways with InnerBloom.

“Parts of this have always lived inside my head,” Switz said. “Like, if I did this somewhere else, if I could start from scratch, I would do it exactly how we‘re doing it now.”

The bar will also offer sake and Japanese whiskeys in addition to the agave spirit selection. “We‘re saying Sapporo and Pacifico,” said Anne DeBeau-Melting, InnerBloom’s chief operating officer.

The changes are coming as the company grows. InnerBloom opened Altera in St. Paul’s Highland Park in December after folding its fast-casual AgraCulture concept into a private service venture. InnerBloom also owns Josefina in Wayzata, Layline in Excelsior and Lost Bay in Tonka Bay.

Macanda's dining room
The interior of Macanda, located on Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata. (Eliesa Johnson/The Restaurant Project)
about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

