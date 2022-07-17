The Lynx entered Sunday's game both worn down and heating up.

Worn down because of a 12-hour travel ordeal on Saturday, as they tried to make their way from Indianapolis to Washington for Sunday's 2 p.m. tipoff. Heating up because, while going 7-3 in their previous 10 games, had been the WNBA's best offensive team.

And then the Mystics cooled them down.

In a 70-57 loss to Washington — one that ended a stretch of four games in six days in which the Lynx went 2-2 — the Lynx set a season-low in total points.

The Lynx (10-17) now have a few days off before the first of two straight games against Connecticut back home on Friday.

Washington (16-11) completed the three-game season sweep, holding the Lynx to 66, 59 and 57 points in those three games.

The Lynx played tough defense, holding Washington under 40% shooting (37.7). They are 140-6 since 2011 when holding a team under 40% shooting, but two of those six losses have come this season.

The Lynx scored just 28 points in the paint, while Washington had 12 steals and scored 17 points of 16 Lynx turnovers. Minnesota shot 22-for-66 overall, 4-for-20 on threes.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Aerial Powers had 11, but the Lynx starters were a combined 17-for-52.

Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. She had 13 of the Mystics' 24 points in a 24-11 second quarter that put Washington ahead for good. Ariel Atkins added 15.

The Lynx had three turnovers and two missed shots in their first six possessions while falling behind 7-2 out of the gate.

But then McBride had five points and Sylvia Fowles four in an 11-2 run that gave the Lynx a 13-9 lead. And that was the margin the Lynx maintained for the rest of the quarter.

That lead was gone less than a minute into the second quarter thanks to two free throws and a three-pointer.

The Lynx struggled to score the entire quarter, going 4-for-17 overall, missing all six three-point attempts and turned the ball over five times in the quarter, in which the Mystics outscored them 24-11.

Delle Donne had 13 of those points, making four of six shots, two of three three-pointers and all three free throws.

The Lynx continued to play strong defense, but they also struggled to score. They went the first seven-plus minutes of the third quarter scoring just two points as they fell behind 49-30. Finally, McBride scored, was fouled and made the free throw, igniting a 12-4 run to end the quarter that pulled the Lynx within 11 points, 53-42, entering the fourth. It could have been closer, but the Lynx missed two layups in the final minute of the quarter. Still, the Lynx shot just 4-for-15 in the quarter.

