Two legends of the much-missed Lyn65 are teaming up to open an homage to the restaurant. Lynette is in the works for the former Riverview Wine Bar (3753 42nd Av. S., Mpls., lynettempls.com). The new neighborhood restaurant is the work of beverage maestro Travis Serbus and chef/hospitalitarian Ben Siers-Rients and their partners, Billie White and Melissa Siers-Rients.

Serbus and Siers-Rients were part of the crew who opened Richfield's Lyn65, a revolutionary restaurant that balanced fine-dining fun with cozy vibes — and one superior burger. The two went on to work with other collaborators and have had great success. The pair opened Petite Leon with chef Jorge Guzmán, and Serbus is part of the team behind the newish Little Tijuana.

Construction is underway and Lynette expects to open in the spring 2024.

Dormant St. Paul restaurant spaces revived

You can't go wrong with tacos or an Irish pub in St. Paul. That's at least the hope for two restaurant locations that had been vacant in the city's Merriam Park neighborhood. The recently darkened space at 1668 Selby Av. that last held Kalsada (and before that Augustine's) is getting a light remodel and will be reborn as Pauly's Irish Pub and Grill. The TVs are being installed as we speak. An early menu promises bar food beyond the Emerald Isle with cheese curds, smash tacos, plenty of burgers, and spaghetti with meatballs. Look for a mid-November opening.

Over at 2186 Marshall Av., the former Bark and the Bite address will be the newest outpost of Los Ocampo, the family-run Mexican enterprise.

Golden Thyme now an incubator for Black-owned businesses

After the longtime owner of Golden Thyme coffee shop and cafe decided to retire, the soul of the Rondo business lives on in a new generation. Golden Thyme Presents is now open at 904 Selby Av. in St. Paul.

Sammy McDowell is operating an outpost of Sammy's Avenue Eatery on weekdays (he also operates Sammy's on Broadway in north Minneapolis). There are subs on whole wheat bread, cold-cut wraps, and eggy breakfast sandwiches served on garlic toast. Online ordering is available at sammysavenueeatery.com for both locations.

On weekends, Jocie Thomas, who hails from the Rondo neighborhood, will operate Gravy Babies, serving soul food with smothered chicken, a collard/cabbage mix, fried catfish and sock-it-to-me cake. Gravy Babies is also offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu. Get all the details on the Facebook page.

Viking & Goddesses opens a walk-up window

Until now, the croissants and pastries from Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co. have mainly been available by preorder or at coffee shops. Now, the bakery has begun opening the walk-up ordering window at its shop at 2036 Marshall Av., St. Paul.

Hours are limited; follow social media for more information. Last week it was open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The bakery is also taking Thanksgiving preorders now.

Northern Waters Smokehaus is finally making the move

Months after Northern Waters Smokehaus, the beloved smoked meat spot in Duluth, announced it would move into the lower level of DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace, it's finally happening. To do that, they've got to pack and that means shutting down operations temporarily. The shop is unsure when they'll reopen — "we're honestly not certain how long it's going to take," they said on social media.

In the meantime, the shop has just released a new cookbook, "Smoke on the Waterfront." They'll celebrate both the book launch and the new space at an event Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

My Burger expands into Edina

My Burger, the locally owned burger chain, is opening its ninth location at the intersection of Hwy. 100 and W. 77th Street. The company offers plain and dressed-up burgers, as well as a Burger of the Month. November's is a breakfast-y burger with an egg called the Griddler. Find your location at myburgerusa.com.

Norwegians are coming here for lutefisk

Lutefisk fans and foes love to point out that more of the lye-cured fish delicacy is served in Minnesota than in Norway. Maybe that's why a Norwegian culinary collective is heading to Minneapolis for Lutefiskfestivalen Nov. 11 at Norway House (913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls.). According to a statement, "In Norway, the annual lutefisk dinner has become a modern tradition often served in trendy, high-end restaurants and frequently used by businesses to entertain their customers as a way of kicking off the holiday season."

The meal will include the titular fish, provided by Minnesota's own Olsen Fish Co., as well as traditional sides and a cash bar. Tickets are $95 for nonmembers; get them at norwayhouse.org. Want more? Check out our listings of lutefisk dinners.

It's time to celebrate the light

Three area restaurants are gearing up to celebrate Diwali, which this year is Nov. 12. It's the celebration of light over darkness and there are a couple of ways to join in the festivities. On Nov. 10, there's a DJ extravaganza happening at The Front nightclub (15 NE. 4th St., Mpls.) starting at 9 p.m. If you dine at Gorkha Palace, Momo Dosa or Thaliwala and show your ticket for the party, you'll get 20% off your meal.

And Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine is hosting a special brunch buffet this Nov. 11-12 that will have special dishes for the revelry. Raag is at 3812 W. 50th St., Mpls., raagindiancuisine.com.