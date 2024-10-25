Food & Culture

Louise Erdrich named a character after a rescued crow

Kismet in “The Mighty Red” was inspired by a bird that rode on the Minneapolis author’s shoulder.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 4:33PM
photo of Louise Erdrich, outside her Birchbark Books
A portrait of Louise Erdrich at her bookstore, Birchbark Books, in Minneapolis. (Jenn Ackerman/Harper)

Minneapolis author Louise Erdrich found novel inspiration while writing her latest novel, “The Mighty Red,” in the form of an injured crow, rescued by her daughter Pallas.

“Today” host Jenna Bush Hager chose Erdrich’s new New York Times best seller as her October book-club selection. And in a recent “Today” interview, Erdrich shared the story of how the bird, Kismet, inspired the name of the novel’s main character, a young Ojibwe woman caught in a love triangle.

As Pallas brought the bird back to health, it displayed an “amazing personality,” Erdrich said. She her daughter formed what she described as an “incredible bond” with the creature, as illustrated by Erdrich’s videos and photos of the bird riding on her shoulder and on their German shepherd’s back.

The bird’s family stuck close by, Erdrich said, and even brought Pallas gifts. After it healed, the winged inspiration rejoined its flock.

about the writer

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Star Tribune.

See More

