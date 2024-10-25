Minneapolis author Louise Erdrich found novel inspiration while writing her latest novel, “The Mighty Red,” in the form of an injured crow, rescued by her daughter Pallas.
Louise Erdrich named a character after a rescued crow
Kismet in “The Mighty Red” was inspired by a bird that rode on the Minneapolis author’s shoulder.
“Today” host Jenna Bush Hager chose Erdrich’s new New York Times best seller as her October book-club selection. And in a recent “Today” interview, Erdrich shared the story of how the bird, Kismet, inspired the name of the novel’s main character, a young Ojibwe woman caught in a love triangle.
As Pallas brought the bird back to health, it displayed an “amazing personality,” Erdrich said. She her daughter formed what she described as an “incredible bond” with the creature, as illustrated by Erdrich’s videos and photos of the bird riding on her shoulder and on their German shepherd’s back.
The bird’s family stuck close by, Erdrich said, and even brought Pallas gifts. After it healed, the winged inspiration rejoined its flock.
Deep-fried puffy tacos, dough ‘knots’ and s’mores ice cream sandwiches scored high on our list.