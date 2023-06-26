The union representing more than 2,500 Lunds & Byerlys workers plans to strike later this week during a peak holiday shopping window.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union member voted last week to authorize a strike and said Monday they plan to strike Thursday through Saturday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday next week.

The same union represented employees of many Cub stores in the Twin Cities who planned to strike ahead of the Easter holiday before the parties reached an 11th-hour agreement. The union then dropped charges of unfair labor practices, allegations that are also fueling the Lunds & Byerlys strike.

The union said Lunds & Byerlys workers have been without a union contract since March 7 and seek industry-leading wages, pay equity and the continuation of a worker-driven health care plan rather than an employer-sponsored one.

"It makes a lot of us nervous because it gives away control of our health care," said Marshall Everhart, a deli manager at the Eden Prairie store, before an informational picket earlier this month.

Lunds & Byerlys said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision to potentially strike.

"Our current proposal includes wages that continue to be among the best in our industry and a company-sponsored health care plan to provide our team members with lower out-of-pocket expenses and better health care benefits," the grocer said. "Some of those benefits include quicker access to coverage, tiered coverage options and greater wage replacement under short-term disability."

UFCW Local 663 filed unfair labor practices charges against the company for making coercive statements to employees exercising their rights to participate in protected concerted activity, interrogating employees about union activity, illegally surveilling union activity and bargaining in bad faith.

The Edina-based grocer said it has a long history of partnering with labor unions and coming to an agreement. If workers strike, Lunds & Byerlys said it will put contingency plans in place to operate stores.