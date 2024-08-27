Long-dead Duluth priest’s body exhumed to begin winding path to sainthood

At least one nun has claimed she was miraculously cured of breast cancer with Buh’s intercession. Jean Castonguay’s story is told in a booklet-sized biography of Buh. She prayed not for a cure, but for God’s will to be done, she said of her diagnosis in 1947. She made a cap out of a scrap from an old shirt belonging to Buh and reported in 1970 that though she had once been given just days to live, she had since been cancer-free for decades.