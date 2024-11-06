Donald Trump was on the verge of clinching the presidency Wednesday after winning Pennsylvania, putting him just three electoral votes shy of defeating Kamala Harris to secure his return to the White House.
Klobuchar re-elected; congressional incumbents win big
Donald Trump is on the verge of clinching the presidency. In Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and congressional incumbents won re-election.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2024 at 9:41AM
In Minnesota, congressional incumbents won big, Amy Klobuchar is outperforming the top of the Democratic ticket and reports indicate strong turnout in Minnesota. Follow along for all the latest election news. (Want to relive Election Day? Find Tuesday’s live blog here.)
Donald Trump is on the verge of clinching the presidency. In Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and congressional incumbents won re-election.