Klobuchar re-elected; congressional incumbents win big

Donald Trump is on the verge of clinching the presidency. In Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and congressional incumbents won re-election.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2024 at 9:41AM
Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar waves to supporters after speaking during a DFL Election Day Watch Party at InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront in St. Paul on Tuesday. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Donald Trump was on the verge of clinching the presidency Wednesday after winning Pennsylvania, putting him just three electoral votes shy of defeating Kamala Harris to secure his return to the White House.

In Minnesota, congressional incumbents won big, Amy Klobuchar is outperforming the top of the Democratic ticket and reports indicate strong turnout in Minnesota. Follow along for all the latest election news. (Want to relive Election Day? Find Tuesday’s live blog here.)

Live

