Elections

Election Day arrives: Polls are now open across Minnesota

It’s been an election season without precedent. Now Election Day is here. And soon the counting begins.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2024 at 1:00PM
A Hastings resident votes early at City Hall on Oct. 24. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Election Day is finally here, and polls are open in Minnesota.

It’s been an election season without precedent: criminal trials, assassination attempts, a sitting president dropping out and allegations of foreign interference are a few of the highlights. Now the final day to vote is here. And soon the counting begins.

Throughout Minnesota, the Star Tribune will dispatch dozens of reporters to capture the mood and reaction. Their latest dispatches can be found here.

For those still looking where and how to vote, check out this helpful story.

Want to know more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues? Here is our voter guide.

And here are our stories on the stakes in Washington, D.C., the State Capitol and your local city hall. We have made them free to all to read.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Elections

See More

Live

Election Day arrives: Polls are now open across Minnesota

card image

It’s been an election season without precedent. Now Election Day is here. And soon the counting begins.

Elections

East metro elections: Arden Hills voters could sway future development at Army ammunition site

The TCAAP site, photographed in 2010 from the top of the Kame, a former reservoir that is the highest point in Ramsey County.

Nation

America reaches Election Day and a stark choice between Trump and Harris

card image