Election Day is finally here, and polls are open in Minnesota.
Election Day arrives: Polls are now open across Minnesota
It’s been an election season without precedent: criminal trials, assassination attempts, a sitting president dropping out and allegations of foreign interference are a few of the highlights. Now the final day to vote is here. And soon the counting begins.
Throughout Minnesota, the Star Tribune will dispatch dozens of reporters to capture the mood and reaction. Their latest dispatches can be found here.
For those still looking where and how to vote, check out this helpful story.
Want to know more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues? Here is our voter guide.
And here are our stories on the stakes in Washington, D.C., the State Capitol and your local city hall. We have made them free to all to read.
