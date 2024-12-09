Outdoors

Listen: Why do Minnesota lakes make freaky noises this time of year?

This week in nature, lakes hum, creak and “piu” like sci-fi lasers.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2024 at 2:00PM
Lake of the Isles in December 2017. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walking along Minnesota’s lakes this time of year can startle anyone with sounds straight out of a “Star Wars” shootout.

Freezing waterways can groan and hum, whine like cables ready to snap, creak and crack, or go “piu” like laser guns in sci-fi sound effects.

“I love to hear the eerie sound of lake ice formation on those really cold mornings in early winter,” said Pete Boulay from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office.

Oak leaves dot the surface of Schulze Lake in Eagan in 2020. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best chance to hear lakes sing is in the evenings, or any time there is a temperature swing.

Freezing water expands and makes noise. If you’ve ever had a can of pop explode in a freezer, you’ve already had this lesson.

Ice starts forming along shores and bays where water tends to be shallower and sheltered. It spreads toward deeper waters as lakes get cold enough to freeze on top. This ice sheet can act like the cover of a drum, amplifying the vibrations and sounds that come from below as ice shifts, shrinks and expands with the ups and downs of winter temperatures, according to the University of Minnesota Sea Grant Program.

Natural springs, fish activity, and the weight of people and vehicles on ice also can cause ice to flex and shift, making more sounds. That doesn’t necessarily mean danger, but any trip on the ice requires caution.

As a general rule, ice must be at least 4 inches thick for walking and close to 2 feet thick for trucks and fish houses. The DNR compiles a list of ice-in lakes as winter progresses, but it isn’t always up to date, and even a thickly frozen lake is never 100% safe, Boulay said. Read more about safety and survival guidelines on the DNR website or stay ashore and listen for the lakes’ winter soundtrack.

Learn more about the science and sounds of ice at this link.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Listen: Why do Minnesota lakes make freaky noises this time of year?

card image

This week in nature, lakes hum, creak and “piu” like sci-fi lasers.

Outdoor Activities

Anderson: For this traditional archer, bow hunting is a shot back in time

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image

Outdoor Activities

Minnesota reaps windfall from epic comeback of lake trout in Lake Superior

Biologists Keith Reeves left ,Josh Blankenheim ,and Cory Goldsworthy pulled out netted lake trout from Lake Superior during an annual spring population survey that's been a key to this long-range fisheries management success story on Lake Superior Tuesday May 8, 2018 in Duluth, MN. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com