The Lino Lakes City Council has postponed its vote on whether to censure one of its members for applauding an anti-Muslim rant that claimed there is “no such thing” as Islamophobia and called the religion “our declared enemy.”
Lino Lakes postpones vote on censuring council member who applauded anti-Muslim rant
The City Council is considering a resolution that would disavow the comments made by Council Member Chris Lyden.
The council was set to vote Monday night on the proposed resolution, which would formally censure Council Member Chris Lyden and states that his response to the anti-Muslim message was “inappropriate and reflects poorly on the City.”
“The response neither reflects the views of the City or the views of the City Council,” the city’s proposed resolution states. “The Council disavows the email response in its entirety.”
The council decided to push the work session agenda item back because Lyden was sick and could not attend, and another council member was out of town, city spokeswoman Meg Sawyer said. The resolution vote has been pushed to Sept. 23.
On Aug. 4, someone who read a New York Times story sent a lengthy email about the controversial Madinah Lakes development proposal. The development would bring a “Muslim-friendly” housing development to Lino Lakes that includes a mosque. The project’s housing component recently stalled when the City Council enacted a one-year moratorium.
The emailer sent a message to the story’s author and to Lyden and members of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and asked Lyden to “put the kibosh on the Muslim development.” The emailer wished Lyden luck at stopping what he called the “Muslim conquest of Minnesota.”
Lyden replied with his city email address, “Might be the best email I have ever received! Thank you Sir!” The council member also sent the response to local and national members of CAIR and to the New York Times reporter. Lyden did not respond to request for comment Monday.
Lyden came under fire from CAIR, which called for him to resign.
“Mr. Lyden gave his enthusiastic approval for a hateful, anti-Muslim screed,” CAIR-MN’s Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said at the time. “How can someone who endorses such views be expected to represent Muslim citizens of Lino Lakes?”
At an Aug. 26 council work session, City Administrator Sarah Cotton said the complaints and resolution to potentially censure Lyden were brought forward by other members of the City Council, noting that it’s the council’s job to police the behavior of its members.
Lyden denied the claims of racism at the work session.
“First, know I support all races and religions,” Lyden said in the August meeting. “As I stated before, my issue is with the CAIR organization. Period.”
Hussein said that after the work session some of Lyden’s supporters “accosted” and forced Hussein out of City Hall, and that one of them shoved a camera in his face. He accused Lyden of emboldening his supporters by making comments targeting CAIR.
Star Tribune staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.
