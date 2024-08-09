The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for a Lino Lakes City Council member to resign after he got an anti-Muslim rant and called it the best email he ever received.
Lino Lakes City Council member under fire for calling anti-Muslim rant ‘best email I’ve ever received’
CAIR-Minnesota wants Council Member Chris Lyden to resign.
A reader who saw a news story about a controversial Muslim-oriented community proposed in the Anoka County suburb sent an email to the reporter, national and state CAIR staff members and Lino Lake City Council Member Chris Lyden. In the email, the reader called Islam a “declared enemy” and asked Lyden to “put the kibosh on the Muslim development” and wished him luck at stopping what he called the Muslim conquest of Minnesota.
Lyden, using his city email address, replied, “Might be the best email I have ever received! Thank you Sir!,” according to an email chain obtained by the Star Tribune.
Calls and emails left for Lyden on Wednesday and Thursday seeking comment were not returned.
The Lino Lakes City Council recently passed a resolution calling for a one-year moratorium on residential development in the northwest quadrant of the city where Zikar Holdings wants to build a Muslim-oriented neighborhood called Madinah Lakes. The proposed development on the Robinson Sod Farm property on Main Street would include single-family houses, townhouses, apartments, a senior living facility and a large mosque in the center. Retail outlets and parks also are included in the plans.
Scores of residents have packed City Council chambers in recent months to speak for and against Madinah Lakes, which has become divisive in the community. At a recent council meeting, Mayor Rob Rafferty requested that those speaking during open comment periods refrain from making comments relating to racism and Islamophobia, themes that have emerged in previous meetings as the contentious issue has been debated.
Those opposed to the project have expressed concerns about increased traffic and noise, burdening schools, straining the city’s water system, environmental issues and fears about too much growth too fast.
But CAIR-Minnesota spokesman Jaylani Hussein said there have been anti-Muslim sentiments throughout the discussions. He said his organization plans to file a data request soon, asking for copies of all emails exchanged by City Council members regarding Madinah Lakes.
In the email reply stemming from a recent New York Times piece, Hussein said Lyden expressed support for anti-Muslim rhetoric.
“Mr. Lyden gave his enthusiastic approval for a hateful, anti-Muslim screed,” Hussein said. “How can someone who endorses such views be expected to represent Muslim citizens of Lino Lakes? We urge the City Council to repudiate Mr. Lyden and his anti-Muslim bigotry. We call on Mr. Lyden to resign.”
