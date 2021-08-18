The Twins finish a three-game series with Cleveland today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field before heading to the Big Apple for four against the Yankees.

Before the game, the Twins called up lefthander Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul and designated Nick Vincent for assignment or release. He'll have 24 hours to clear waivers.

Thorpe will start today. He was 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA with the Saints, and has been called up for the fifth time this season. He's 0-2 with a 3.86 with the big club in 14 innings.

The 35-year-old Vincent pitched in two games for the Twins, giving up one run in four innings.

Cleveland won Tuesday's game 3-1. The Twins are still without first base coach Tommy Watkins and hitting coach Edgar Varela ... also, read Reusse on Jose Miranda if you get a chance.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said two other unnamed staff members are out because of COVID-19 related issues today.

Zach Plesac starts for Cleveland today. The righthander is 7-4 with a 4.74 ERA.

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Myles Straw, CF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, DH

Franmil Reyes, RF

Oscar Mercado, LF

Owen Miller, 1B

Yu Chang, 3B

Austin Hedges, C

Ernie Clement, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS