Leader of Twin Cities religious nonprofit charged with possessing child pornography

The executive director of a St. Paul religious nonprofit has been charged with possessing an extensive amount of child pornography after admitting to investigators that an “attraction/repulsion dynamic” made him seek out the material.
Drew Michael Brooks, 67, was charged via summons in Ramsey County and his first court appearance is set for next week.
He is the executive director of Faith Partners in St. Paul. IRS forms filed by the nonprofit last year show that its mission is “to help faith communities develop congregational addiction team ministries.”
From 2019-2023, the organization brought in nearly $400,000 in public support — including $161,566 in 2023. That year, Brooks was paid $56,000 as executive director.
The website associated with Faith Partners is no longer operational and messages were left at the phone number listed for the nonprofit. Brooks’ attorney, Jill Brisbois with the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office, had no comment on the charges.
The criminal complaint details how Brooks came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Brooks’ explanation to police about how his personal history played into his use of child porn.
A CyberTip that someone was trying to share child sexual abuse material was first connected to the home address of Brooks and his wife in Roseville on Christmas Eve 2022. Additional tips came in through 2023 and 2024.
In October last year, Ramsey County Judge Timothy Carey signed off on search warrant for Brooks’ home.