Late penalty shot, overtime goal lift Wisconsin over Ohio State for women’s hockey national title

Wisconsin junior Kirsten Simms scored both. The Badgers, on the power play for the final 1:50 of regulation, were awarded a penalty shot when a video review challenge determined Ohio State forward Maddi Wheeler — who played four years at Wisconsin before transferring this season — covered the puck with her hand in the crease. That came with the Badgers skating 6-on-4 after pulling goalie Ava McNaughton.