Colleges

Late penalty shot, overtime goal lift Wisconsin over Ohio State for women’s hockey national title

Kirsten Simms scored the tying goal with 18.9 seconds left after officials rewarded the Badgers a penalty shot, then scored again early in OT.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 11:37PM
The Wisconsin women's hockey team gathers around the national championship trophy after the Badgers edged Ohio State 4-3 in overtime at Ridder Arena on Sunday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It took a too-many-skaters penalty and a separate and rare penalty shot in regulation time’s waning moments. But when it was over 2:49 into overtime, Wisconsin finished its one-loss season with a frantic 4-3 comeback victory over defending champion Ohio State in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Ridder Arena.

Trailing since early in the second period, the Badgers (38-1-2) scored the tying goal on a penalty shot with 18.9 seconds left in regulation, then the championship-clincher soon after the extra period began.

Wisconsin junior Kirsten Simms scored both. The Badgers, on the power play for the final 1:50 of regulation, were awarded a penalty shot when a video review challenge determined Ohio State forward Maddi Wheeler — who played four years at Wisconsin before transferring this season — covered the puck with her hand in the crease. That came with the Badgers skating 6-on-4 after pulling goalie Ava McNaughton.

Simms took a slow, swooping approach from center ice, waiting until Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele went down before poking in the puck to tie the score at 3-3. It was a move that made the most Wisconsin crowd delirious.

In overtime, Simms ended the game by rapping a rebound back into the net for the winner. Wisconsin players rushed the ice, charging from the bench to swarm Simms against the far boards. Ohio State coaches tried to console players who had collapsed in grief on the ice near the team’s bench.

The top-seeded Badgers completed a one-loss season — that lone loss came to the Buckeyes, who beat them 3-2 back in November.

The Buckeyes (29-8-3) led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period and made it 3-1 with a goal just 10 seconds into the second period.

The Badgers countered with star defender Caroline Harvey’s goal 5:27 into the second period on a shot ripped from high in the right circle.

That was all the afternoon’s scoring until Simms’ penalty shot with just seconds left in regulation.

The Buckeyes advanced to Sunday’s final by beating Cornell 4-2 in Friday’s first semifinal. The Badgers knocked the Gophers out of the Frozen Four with a 6-2 victory in the second semifinal.

The Buckeyes have six Minnesotans on their roster, the Badgers four.

Related Coverage

Gophers

A Gophers great is back again, in Minnesota and in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four final

Gophers

Gophers sink again against Badgers, this time in the Women's Frozen Four semifinals

Colleges

Joy Dunne’s third-period goals help lift Ohio State past Cornell in Women’s Frozen Four
about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Colleges

See More

Colleges

Late penalty shot, overtime goal lift Wisconsin over Ohio State for women’s hockey national title

card image

Kirsten Simms scored the tying goal with 18.9 seconds left after officials rewarded the Badgers a penalty shot, then scored again early in OT.

Colleges

Temira Poindexter's 3-pointer in OT gives Kansas State 80-79 win over Kentucky in March Madness

card image

Colleges

Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke roll past Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

card image