Late penalty shot, overtime goal lift Wisconsin over Ohio State for women’s hockey national title

It took a too-many-skaters penalty and a separate and rare penalty shot in regulation time’s waning moments. But when it was over 2:49 into overtime, Wisconsin finished its one-loss season with a frantic 4-3 comeback victory over defending champion Ohio State in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Ridder Arena.
Trailing since early in the second period, the Badgers (38-1-2) scored the tying goal on a penalty shot with 18.9 seconds left in regulation, then the championship-clincher soon after the extra period began.
Wisconsin junior Kirsten Simms scored both. The Badgers, on the power play for the final 1:50 of regulation, were awarded a penalty shot when a video review challenge determined Ohio State forward Maddi Wheeler — who played four years at Wisconsin before transferring this season — covered the puck with her hand in the crease. That came with the Badgers skating 6-on-4 after pulling goalie Ava McNaughton.
Simms took a slow, swooping approach from center ice, waiting until Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele went down before poking in the puck to tie the score at 3-3. It was a move that made the most Wisconsin crowd delirious.
In overtime, Simms ended the game by rapping a rebound back into the net for the winner. Wisconsin players rushed the ice, charging from the bench to swarm Simms against the far boards. Ohio State coaches tried to console players who had collapsed in grief on the ice near the team’s bench.
The top-seeded Badgers completed a one-loss season — that lone loss came to the Buckeyes, who beat them 3-2 back in November.
The Buckeyes (29-8-3) led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period and made it 3-1 with a goal just 10 seconds into the second period.
The Badgers countered with star defender Caroline Harvey’s goal 5:27 into the second period on a shot ripped from high in the right circle.