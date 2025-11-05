Lakeville man who co-owned faux food site in Feeding Our Future case sentenced to year of probation

A Lakeville man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to a year of probation after admitting to his role in the massive federal Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel handed down the sentence that avoided further prison time to Khadar Adan, who pleaded guilty in late August to one charge of theft of government property by allowing a faux food site to operate out of his Minneapolis business center, JigJiga, and accepting $1,000 in fraudulent proceeds.
Adan’s sentence also requires that he pays $1,000 in restitution. He is the third and final suspect among his co-defendants to plead guilty to running the scheme out of Lake Street Kitchen, housed within the JigJiga business center.
The $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case, named after the St. Anthony nonprofit at the heart of the scheme, is the largest pandemic-related fraud scam in the country. Of 75 defendants charged in the case, 50 have pleaded guilty. The scheme has largely involved defendants claiming to serve large amounts of meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic and using the reimbursements to instead purchase luxury items ranging from cars to overseas properties.
From December 2020 to April 2021, Adan and his co-defendants claimed to serve 70,000 meals through Lake Street Kitchen and received “significant funds” in return, according to court records. In reality, federal prosecutors said, only a fraction of those meals were actually given out. Co-defendant Liban Yasin Alishire, who co-operated Lake Street Kitchen along with another food site, Community Enhancement Services, Inc., received more than $1.6 million in the plot and pleaded guilty in 2023.
Adan’s guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge “recognized that he played a far smaller role in the scheme than any other charged defendant,” his attorney, William Mauzy, wrote in his sentencing position memo.