Lake Minnetonka landing redesign reignites fight over who manages the lake

The North Arm public access on Lake Minnetonka hums with activity — anglers casting from shore, families launching kayaks and boats, and contractors hauling equipment on and off the water.
Now, a Hennepin County plan to upgrade the site has stirred a debate about how public landings should be used and who decides what happens on one of the Twin Cities’ most popular lakes. Residents worry about commercial and recreational uses colliding on the lake, and it’s often unclear who is responsible for setting the rules among a tangle of local agencies.
The county’s redesign would overhaul the popular access in Orono with new pavement, lighting and shoreline improvements. Planned work includes realigning the ramp so drivers no longer need to make a backing turn, angling parking congestion and adding redesigned stormwater controls. The project also adds shoreline “pods” for anglers, kayak and paddleboard access, and solar features meant to improve water quality and energy efficiency.
County officials say the goal is to make the site safer, more accessible and more sustainable. But early drafts of the plan included a second “vertical” access point meant to separate commercial loading from recreational use — a feature that residents and city leaders said would invite industrial barge traffic into a quiet residential area.
Former Orono Mayor Gabriel Jabbour, a longtime marina operator, said the county’s intentions may have been practical, but the proposal blurred the line between public access and commercial use.
“You can’t mix kids with semis, bulldozers and boulders,” he said. “There’s a need for commercial access — just not in the middle of a neighborhood.”
Nearby residents said that kind of activity is already happening. Matt and Amy Herman, who have lived near the landing for 27 years, said they’ve watched landscaping barges, weed harvesters and pontoon rental companies use the access to haul equipment and offload trash.
“It’s not a large space,” Matt Herman said. “It was always our understanding it was meant for recreation.”