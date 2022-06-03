Introduction: The Twins head to Toronto in free-fall mode after losing seven of their last 10 against bottom-feeders Detroit and Kansas City. Will they get enough key players back — and simply start playing/hitting better — to compete with Toronto, New York and Tampa Bay in the next couple weeks? Or is this the start of a plummet out of first place?

6:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand for an extended look at the Twins and the prospect of a new Timberwolves arena on the horizon. We're already overbuilt. Can we really do this again? La Velle says we might have to given the ambitions of the Wolves' new owners.

24:00: The Celtics blitzed the Warriors with a 40-16 fourth quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, while Rand takes issue with All-NBA processes.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports