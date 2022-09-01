Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but be frustrated by the Twins' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. The near-comeback was a good effort, but Nick Gordon's baserunning blunder in the eighth and disappointing at bats from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa in the ninth cost the Twins a chance for a truly special night and an opportunity to gain a game on Cleveland. Now the schedule stiffens considerably.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a big-picture look at the Gophers football program as head coach P.J. Fleck prepares to begin Year 6 against New Mexico State on Thursday. Will there be more balance on offense? And can the Gophers start to establish themselves as regular contenders?

24:00: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off his fourth recent trade, this time sending a seventh-round pick and conditional fourth-round pick to Philadelphia for 2020 first round pick WR Jalen Reagor. It was another sign that the Vikings aren't happy with their depth nor impressed by the final draft of the Rick Spielman era as Reagor figures to replace Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a fifth-round pick in 2021 who was cut on Wednesday.

