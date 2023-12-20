As shopping malls evolve, Kowalski's Markets is continuing expansion plans in the west metro with a location planned for Ridgedale Center in 2025 in addition to a Southdale store expected to open next year.

The 27,000-square-foot grocery store at the mall in Minnetonka will go into the former Sears Automotive building after a renovation, according to Mike Oase, chief operating officer of Kowalski's Companies.

Shoppers can expect a full-service Kowalski's similar to other locations of the upscale Woodbury-based grocer.

"We are very, very excited about being at the Ridgedale Mall/Minnetonka and surrounding communities," Oase said in an email.

Kowalski's also will move into the former Herberger's space at Southdale Center in Edina, further transforming that shopping mall into a mixed-use destination, Simon Property Group confirmed in January.

The grocery store will occupy more than 34,000 square feet of the ground level anchor store.

Shopping mall owners are looking for new uses, such as gyms, hotels and grocers, to fill their massive spaces and draw traffic as more shoppers buy online rather than in stores.