Ken Martin singles out a ‘few disgruntled people’ after rocky start leading national Democrats

A few months ago, Democrats around the country looked to Ken Martin as the turnaround artist who was going to lead their fight against Donald Trump.
But Martin, elected earlier this year to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after a long tenure successfully leading the Minnesota DFL, has spent much of the time in his high-profile new role embroiled in bitter infighting.
“I knew coming into this that these are tough jobs, right?” Martin told the Minnesota Star Tribune, in one of his first interviews since the controversies broke. “And particularly on the heels of an election like the one we just had, there’s a lot of anxiety and concern and frustration, and people want to see the party and others doing more.”
Since Martin was elected to lead the DNC in February, fundraising has reportedly slowed, and internal fights have spilled into public view. David Hogg, a high-profile gun control activist elected as a DNC vice chair, ignited backlash after he promised to spend $20 million in safe blue districts to support primary opponents to Democrats he thought were ineffective.
Hogg stepped down from his new position in June. Soon after, prominent unions leaders Randi Weingarten, who heads the American Federation of Teachers, and Lee Saunders, the head of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, also left the DNC.
“While I am proud to be a Democrat, I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage more and more of our communities,” Weingarten wrote in her resignation letter .
Martin says his contentious start is reminiscent of his early days as the Minnesota DFL chair, a position he stepped into following the 2010 Republican wave election. Donors were weary and people were “fleeing” the party, he recalled. Navigating that turmoil and building one of the strongest state parties in the nation, he said, has prepared him to take over the DNC today at an inflection point on a larger scale. Democrats didn’t lose any statewide races during Martin’s 14-year tenure leading the party.
As Democrats struggle to define themselves in the second Trump era, though, Martin’s tenure has so far been marked by the kind of infighting that often plays out behind the scene.