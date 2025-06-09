Ken Martin vows to stay DNC chair after he questioned if he could do the job amid party infighting

WASHINGTON - Newly elected DNC Chair and former longtime Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin says he has no plans to leave his post following a report in which he questioned if he could keep doing his job amid party infighting.
“I’m not going anywhere. I took this job to fight Republicans, not Democrats. As I said when I was elected, our fight is not within the Democratic Party, our fight is and has to be solely focused on Donald Trump and the disastrous Republican agenda,” Martin said in a statement following the report. “That’s the work that I will continue to do every day.”
Martin’s defense of his new role follows a story from Politico, which published a recording of him questioning his role. In recent months, news about the DNC has been dominated by headlines of the party’s Vice Chair David Hogg vowing to spend millions to oust incumbents he views as “ineffective” and the fallout from his position on elections.
Party leaders are expected to decide this week whether they should hold new elections for the vice chair role.
What recording said
Martin said the party infighting sparked by Hogg has made it hard for him to do his job as a new chair, according to the report.
“I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” Martin emotionally said in an audio recording obtained by Politico.
“No one knows who the hell I am, right? I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win,” Martin continued to say in the recording. “And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to.”
“So it’s really frustrating,” he said, appearing to choke up.