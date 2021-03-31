SAN JOSE, Calif. – Kaapo Kahkonen will return to the crease Wednesday night when the Wild finishes up a two-game series at San Jose.

Kahkonen hasn't played since March 20 when his nine-game win streak came to an end during a 6-0 loss at Colorado.

Overall, the rookie goalie has a 1.89 goals-against average and .934 save percentage and two shutouts over his last 10 starts.

The rest of the Wild lineup will remain the same, but the team will be looking to put more pucks on net.

Although the Wild carried a 2-1 to the second period in the 4-3 shootout loss Monday to the Sharks, the team was outplayed early and surrendered 18 first-period shots. The Wild has been outshot by its opponents for seven straight games, a topic that was brought up ahead of the rematch with the Sharks.

"We did a video presentation this morning on good opportunities when we shot the puck, opportunities to shoot and we did not shoot the puck," coach Dean Evason said. "We think we have not shot the puck enough. Clearly, our shot totals you can go back to [the] St. Louis game (11) wasn't good. We picked it up better last game as the game went on, but a lot of times you need to simplify and get some pucks through first and then those nice plays, pretty plays, open up.

"Our identity is getting pucks in and working our buts off and simplifying and getting pucks to the net. When we do that, the other stuff will open up. Hopefully they've grasped the video that we showed them."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Nick Bonino

Nico Sturm-Luke Johnson-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

2: Goals for winger Marcus Johansson over his last two games.

3: Points for winger Kevin Fiala in his past two contests.

12: Wins this season for Kahkonen.

3-1: Record for the Wild in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

0-3-1: Showing by the Wild over its past four games.

About the Sharks:

San Jose is sticking with the same lineup that upended the Wild 4-3 in a shootout on Monday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson scored the decisive goal in the eighth round after tallying two goals in regulation. Winger Ryan Donato also picked up two points that night, registering two assists. Sharks captain Logan Couture is one assist away from 300 in his NHL career. Goalie Martin Jones is 4-1-1 over his last six starts with a 2.11 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and one shutout.