Jury finds woman did not defame Minneapolis dance instructor with #MeToo post

A Hennepin County jury found that a woman’s social media post accusing a Minneapolis dance instructor of sexual assault was not defamatory because her statements were true.
The lawsuit concerned a Facebook post written by Kaija Freborg in 2020 that was inspired by the #MeToo movement. The post accused dance instructor Byron Johnson of sexual assault. Johnson sued Freborg, saying that her post was untrue and he had suffered damages because of it.
Last September, the Minnesota Supreme Court determined in a split decision that the post was a matter of public concern and had heightened protection under the First Amendment, but they were not in a position to determine whether Freborg’s post was true or not and thus could not determine whether it was made with actual malice, so they sent the civil case back to district court for a jury trial.
“I’m thrilled for my client,” Freborg’s attorney Natalie Cote said. “It has been four years since she posted this and a lot of hours in a legal battle. For a jury to come out and say she was telling the truth, it was a total vindication for her.”
Calls and messages to Johnson’s attorney were not immediately returned.
The jury was asked to determine two elements of Johnson’s defamation claim: Was Freborg’s post false and, if it was false, did Freborg act maliciously by posting her accusation on social media?