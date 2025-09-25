See what’s cooking in Julia Child’s kitchen at new Minnesota museum exhibit

Showcased are notable recipes and people like Barbara Jo Davis, a home economist who was one of the real-life women behind the fictional Betty Crocker as she developed products for General Mills. There’s a sushi recipe from “Japanese Food Recipes,” published in 1939 by Ruth Tanbara, who relocated to Minneapolis during World War II, when many Japanese Americans were facing internment. Tanbara earned a master’s degree in home economics and spent the rest of her life creating cultural connections between Minnesota and Japan. The oldest book in the collection dates back to 1873, from Westminster Presbyterian Church.