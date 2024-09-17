Judge’s sentence spares man more jail time for fatally stabbing roommate in St. Paul

A 58-year-old man who fatally stabbed his roommate at their home in St. Paul last year will serve no more jail time under a judge’s sentence.
Lack of a key witness played a role in the sentence falling below state guidelines, the County Attorney’s Office said.
Alvin Rozell Stafford Sr., of St. Paul, was sentenced Friday in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 6 attack of Randall B. Williams, 37, at the home in the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue.
Judge Andrew Gordon set aside a term of 6¾ years and put Stafford on probation for seven years. He was given credit for 260 days in jail since his arrest and has no more jail time to serve.
Stafford was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that was amended to the manslaughter count he pleaded guilty to in July.
“As the key witness to the incident was unavailable for trial and other significant evidentiary issues, the state agreed after consulting with the investigative agency to this departure from the sentencing guidelines,” said Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the County Attorney’s Office. State guidelines called for a 6½-year term.
Court records show that Stafford’s criminal history also includes convictions for threats of violence, drug dealing and violation of domestic abuse protection orders.
According to the criminal complaint:
Shortly before the stabbing, Williams was arguing with his girlfriend about missing money. Stafford intervened and told Williams to leave the woman alone.
The woman said she went to her bedroom, heard the two men continuing to argue, followed by the sound of “things getting knocked over,” the complaint read. She said she came out of her room to see Williams bleeding.
After his arrest at the scene, Stafford admitted pushing Williams out of the home to where officers and medics found him.
In response to police telling him Williams had died, Stafford said he believed Williams had a gun but acknowledged never seeing one.
