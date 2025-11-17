Twin Cities

Judges quick to end immigrants’ asylum cases as ICE agents wait outside courtroom

Hundreds of people have seen their immigration case dismissed, only to be arrested outside a Fort Snelling courtroom and placed in expedited removal.

By Christopher Magan and

Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 12:00PM
A homeland security officer drives past the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fabian took a deep breath as he peered down the long hallway leading to the exit of the Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling.

Three men in plain clothes were idling along the hallway. He hesitated.

Minutes earlier, Fabian, a man from Venezuela, sat before Immigration Judge Brian Sardelli for a removal hearing. Without an attorney, Fabian watched as a lawyer for the Department of Homeland Security asked Sardelli to dismiss the removal proceedings against Fabian. Sardelli granted it.

In years past, that typically meant Fabian would be free to go and the U.S. government would not be interested in pursuing his removal from the country. But under President Donald Trump’s administration, it meant his arrest was imminent.

In Fort Snelling this year, more than 225 people have watched their immigration case dismissed at the government’s request, only to be arrested by ICE agents after leaving the courtroom. They were then placed in expedited removal, according to the Advocates for Human Rights, which staffs Fort Snelling courtrooms daily with legal observers.

Expedited removal is a process that requires the detention of noncitizens. They can be deported within days or weeks, without a hearing before a judge.

Once rarely used, expedited removal was previously reserved for migrants caught within 100 miles of the border and within two weeks after crossing illegally. Now, the Trump administration is applying it to noncitizens living anywhere who can’t show they have been in the U.S. for at least two years.

The tactic has raised red flags among immigrant rights activists and attorneys, who argue the process undermines due process rights and coerces people not accused of any crimes into detention.

“It’s pretty horrific,” said Linus Chan, a professor at the University of Minnesota School of Law. “It subjects people who have been free and living peacefully, many times with their family, including young children, and now forcing them to be separated from their family — doing so in an extraordinarily cruel manner."

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, a part of the Department of Justice, which carries out removal proceedings, declined to comment.

One of the first executive orders Trump issued after returning to office gave immigration officials wide latitude to carry out mass deportation plans. In policy memos, administration lawyers maintain that the way courts are using case dismissals to put people in expedited removal is allowed under the law.

The Minnesota Star Tribune is using only first names of asylum seekers because they fled their home country fearing violence to come to the U.S.

After seeing the men waiting near the building’s exit, Fabian turned around and went back inside a lobby for immigration hearings. He sat next to a woman and spoke to her in Spanish, telling her he was nervous about ICE agents.

One of the men entered the lobby, displayed a badge and told Fabian, “you need to come with us.”

After arrests are made outside immigration courtrooms in the Whipple Federal Building, authorities walk people through this secure door at the end of the hallway. (Elliot Hughes/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

How expedited removal works

Expedited removal was created in 1996 under the Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act to immediately remove people shortly after illegally crossing the border.

The process now playing out in Minnesota and across the country — where arrests follow dismissed immigration cases — has mainly targeted young men and people who do not have legal representation, according to the Advocates for Human Rights.

After being put in expedited removal, the only ways an immigrant can stay in the U.S. are to file an appeal or convince immigration officials they have a credible fear of persecution or torture, the first step in filing a claim for asylum.

But asylum claims can take months or years to vet. Some people abandon their claims because they don’t want to be in mandatory detention that long, Chan said.

Since Fabian’s arrest at the courthouse in Fort Snelling in late October, he’s been housed at the Kandiyohi County jail despite not being accused of a crime.

“These are people who have done everything right,” said Alison Griffith of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. “They’ve gotten in every line. They’ve filled out every piece of paper and the result is that they get arrested, detained and in many cases deported.”

Griffith added that an increasing number of asylum claims are being decided on applications alone, without holding a hearing to take testimony.

Even if immigrants can convince government officials they risk persecution if they return to their native country, it doesn’t guarantee they will stay in the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security is increasingly deporting immigrants with asylum claims to countries that have agreed to accept them, such as El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Amy Lange, who manages the Immigration Court Observation Project for the Advocates for Human Rights, said no immigration laws have changed since Trump returned to office. Instead, the administration is acting on Trump’s executive order, new policies and expanded readings of existing laws in ways that boost its mass deportation efforts.

“It’s fulfilling a campaign promise to deport as many people as possible, rather than funding the courts so that we can have fair adjudication,” Lange said. “The circumstance that has changed is they want to get our detention numbers up. So they are taking away this pathway.”

Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and supporters gather in front of the Whipple Federal Building for a July press conference, raising awareness about cases their members have witnessed in the hallway outside immigration court. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The government’s actions have prompted legal challenges, along with pushback from lawmakers. In June, 86 members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. They expressed “grave concerns” that the tactic undermines due process and targets people who are unlikely to have criminal backgrounds and are following legal pathways to enter the United States.

Rep. Betty McCollum, the only member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation to sign the letter, said Noem never responded.

“If somebody is going through asylum, we have a system which is supposed to work in which people don’t feel fear and intimidation,” she said. “And the courts are now becoming arresting fields.”

Questions over judges’ role

During a hearing at Fort Snelling in October, Immigration Judge Kalin Ivany and a government attorney discussed dismissing removal proceedings against Carlos, a man from Colombia, because the attorney said it was no longer in the government’s interest.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Carlos, who did not have an attorney of his own, objected.

“If they close the case, I can be forced to go back to my country, even though I have a reason not to go back.”

Ivany dismissed the case anyway. She noted that Carlos could be deported without a hearing unless he passed a credible fear interview.

At hearings in Fort Snelling, as government attorneys move to dismiss cases, judges often grant them swiftly and suggest they have no other choice.

Immigration rights advocates argue judges do have discretion, and by not using it, they are complicit in forcing people into expedited removal and limiting their chances at a fair day in court.

“It’s not like they are arguing every case that comes before them on the merits and one happens to be dismissed. They’ve figured it out in advance that they are going to dismiss these cases,” Lange said. “It is an alarming erosion of due process at every level.”

ICE and Justice Department officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The American Immigration Council, a national research and advocacy group, has asserted that judges generally are violating immigration court procedures by not requiring government lawyers to make motions to dismiss in writing and not allowing noncitizens 10 days to respond.

Chan said judges have “explicit regulatory authority” not to dismiss cases, yet they have been “feeling institutional pressures.”

Immigration judges are not part of the judicial branch and instead take direction from the U.S. Department of Justice. As of early October, 139 immigration judges had been removed from their jobs under the Trump administration, according to a union representing them.

Earlier this year, Chan said, it was more common for judges to reject a motion to dismiss.

“But unfortunately, what we’re seeing now is fewer and fewer of those judges are doing so,” he said.

Carlos’ objections didn’t convince Ivany, either. As the decision came down, an ICE agent typed on his phone in the back of the windowless courtroom.

The men idling outside in the hallway were waiting for Carlos.

Roughly a week later, Carlos was in a Louisiana detention facility, a last stop before immigrants are deported.

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

