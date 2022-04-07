Third baseman Jose Miranda had a solo homer in the first inning and an RBI single in the fifth and Mark Contreras hit a two-run homer in the seventh to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 5-3 victory over the host Louisville Bats on Wednesday night in the International League.

Jake Cave added a two-run double in the first for the Saints (2-0) in the second game of this six-game series.

TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer for the Bats (0-2) in the third inning.

JC Ramirez got the win, pitching 2-1/3 middle innings; he gave up no runs on three hits and struck out three. Juan Minaya pitched the final 2-1/3 innings. He allowed no runs and no hits and struck out four.

NEWS SERVICES