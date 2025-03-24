Music

Jonas Brothers will return to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10

Tickets to their 20th anniversary tour will go on sale this week.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 11:30AM
The Jonas Brothers - Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas seen at Xcel Energy Center in 2023 - will return to the St. Paul arena in October. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In their second act, the Jonas Brothers have graduated to stadium concerts, but they’ll settle for Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Oct. 10.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the JoBros have announced Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour that will kick off with 10 stadium shows this summer, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, followed by a fall arena tour.

The three brothers have promised a career retrospective that will include the solo work of Nick and Joe, material from DNCE and Nick Jonas & the Administration, as well as, of course, Jonas Brothers tunes.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas started the Jonas Brothers in 2005 in New Jersey, saw their careers take off thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel and such hits as “Hold On” and “S.O.S.” In 2011, the JoBros took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers and two years later had a false-start reunion.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers bounced back big time with the No. 1 single “Sucker.” They have continued to record and tour ever since. Their last Twin Cities appearances were in 2023 at Xcel Energy Center and at the State Fair as part of their exhaustive Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.

In anticipation of their new tour, the Jonas Brothers have dropped a new single, “Love Me to Heaven.”

All American Rejects will open the St. Paul concert.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. There is a presale registration now through 9 a.m. Wednesday at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The actual presale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Jonas Brothers will return to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10

card image

Tickets to their 20th anniversary tour will go on sale this week.

Music

Seeing is believing in the War and Treaty, the acclaimed Americana duo

card image

Music

Review: Where was DOGE when Kid Rock needed them?

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image