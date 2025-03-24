Jonas Brothers will return to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10

In their second act, the Jonas Brothers have graduated to stadium concerts, but they’ll settle for Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Oct. 10.
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the JoBros have announced Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour that will kick off with 10 stadium shows this summer, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, followed by a fall arena tour.
The three brothers have promised a career retrospective that will include the solo work of Nick and Joe, material from DNCE and Nick Jonas & the Administration, as well as, of course, Jonas Brothers tunes.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas started the Jonas Brothers in 2005 in New Jersey, saw their careers take off thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel and such hits as “Hold On” and “S.O.S.” In 2011, the JoBros took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers and two years later had a false-start reunion.
In 2019, the Jonas Brothers bounced back big time with the No. 1 single “Sucker.” They have continued to record and tour ever since. Their last Twin Cities appearances were in 2023 at Xcel Energy Center and at the State Fair as part of their exhaustive Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.
In anticipation of their new tour, the Jonas Brothers have dropped a new single, “Love Me to Heaven.”
All American Rejects will open the St. Paul concert.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. There is a presale registration now through 9 a.m. Wednesday at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The actual presale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.