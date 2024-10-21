Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Johnson: Minnesota Lynx gave fans a stellar season
They continue to contribute to the rising profile of women’s professional sports.
•••
Though they didn’t bring home the national championship trophy on Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx are still winners for their remarkable season, incredible teamwork and contributions to the WNBA.
Throughout the season, the Lynx served up excitement on the hardwood — every bit as good, fast and exciting as their male NBA counterparts. Their outstanding season contributed mightily to the rising profile and interest in women’s professional basketball.
In a nail-biter of a game, the Lynx lost to the New York Liberty 67-62 in overtime after the Liberty forced OT on a highly questionable call. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — under whom the team has won four titles in seven trips to the Finals — was rightly angry about the referee’s decision.
Even though it hurt not to get what would have been a record fifth championship, the Lynx and their fans should be proud of the team’s accomplishments this year. Early predictions didn’t put the team anywhere near the top of the WNBA’s 12 teams, yet they were in the top three teams most of the season. They played several games before record-breaking crowds, a testament to the high quality of play.
It’s been a joy to watch top shooters including Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, along with the other starters who were more than capable ballhandlers. Together with a deeply talented bench, the Lynx often moved like poetry in motion, delivering sometimes jaw-dropping passes and plays.
Lynx players seemed remarkably in sync and often talked about how much they cared about one another and enjoyed working together — always giving credit to their teamwork. They’ve been a poised, class act all year.
During this incredible WNBA season, the phenom from Minnesota’s neighboring state to the south played a part. In her rookie year with the Indiana Fever, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark elevated interest, excitement and ticket sales. Yet the Lynx were also part of that heightened awareness and fan participation and loyalty to female professional athletics. In fact, because of the tremendous support, the Finals next year will be a best-of-seven series instead of the current best-of-five.
The 2024 Finals series generated record-breaking WNBA attendance and TV ratings and was a fitting end to the season. Each of the five games kept fans on the edge of their seats, coming down to the last few possessions and including two overtime games.
Next up for the growing league are deliberations over the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement and whether either side will choose to opt out by the Nov. 1 deadline.
Though the Lynx didn’t bring back a fifth national title, they are indeed champions to their large and growing local and national fan base that can hardly wait for the 2025 season.
Go Lynx!
