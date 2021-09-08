CLEVELAND — Interim manager Bill Evers is still unbeaten as the Twins face the Indians (soon to be Guardians) tonight (5:10 p.m. BSN) at Progressive Field.

Evers, the bench coach sitting in while Rocco Baldelli is on paternity leave, and the Twins have won the first two games of the series here. They also salvaged the finale of a series in Tampa Bay with Evers minding the store (yes, the wins and losses eventually go on Baldelli's record).

Joe Ryan (0-1, 5.40 ERA) seeks his first big league victory in his second start in the majors.

Righthander Tristan McKenzie (4-5, 4.62) is on the bump for Cleveland.

Brent Rooker is not in the lineup tonight after homering in Tuesday's victory. His wife is expecting a baby.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Nick Gordon, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Andrés Giménez, 2B

Amed Rosario, SS

José Ramírez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Bobby Bradley, 1B

Harold Ramirez, LF

Bradley Zimmer CF

Ryan Lavarnway, C

Daniel Johnson, RF