The Twin and Tigers resume their three-game series at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN) with ex-Twin Michael Pineda pitching for Detroit against righty Joe Ryan.

Ryan is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA; Pineda won his only start against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton returns to center field for the Twins after DHing his past few games while recovering from a bruised knee.

The Twins scored a bizarre walkoff victory on Tuesday night that, well, here's what it looked like:

Tigers catcher Eric Haase, who made the two-run error, said he "never had a good grip. Frickin' grabbed a big ol' mud ball and just sailed it. Baserunning mishap by them. I was going to run the guy back, tag both. There would be no one at home, so I just tried to pitch it. I just sailed it."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said catcher Gary Sanchez (abdomen) should be ready to play in Thursday's 12:10 p.m. game. Starter Sonny Gray (hamstring) will have a rehab start at Fort Myers this weekend while the Twins are in Tampa Bay and then should come off the injured list.

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman RF

Austin Meadows LF

Javier Baez SS

Miguel Cabrera DH

Spencer Torkelson 1B

Jeimer Candelario 3B

Jonathan Schoop 2B

Eric Haase C

Akil Baddoo CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arreaz, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, DH

Ryan Jeffers, C

Nick Gordon, LF