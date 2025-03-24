Souhan: Gophers need Niko Medved as their next men’s basketball coach

Sunday night should have been intriguing for Gophers men’s basketball fans.
At 6:10 p.m., Niko Medved’s Colorado State team played in the NCAA tournament against Maryland in Seattle.
At 7:55 p.m., Richard Pitino’s New Mexico team played against Michigan State in Cleveland.
Medved is the coach the Gophers should want.
Pitino is an example of the kind of coach the Gophers have been hiring for years.
It was fitting that the leading candidate to replace Ben Johnson preceded a prime example of the Gophers’ hiring woes.
Medved would be the best hire the Gophers have made since Clem Haskins in 1986.
If you think that’s an insult to all of the coaches since Haskins, well, it’s really not.