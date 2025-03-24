Gophers men’s basketball coaching search continues, as Niko Medved and Colorado State fall on buzzer-beater in NCAA second round

When the Gophers hired Ben Johnson as men’s basketball coach four years ago, Niko Medved was in his third season at Colorado State.
Medved hadn’t reached the NCAA tournament yet in eight years as a head coach, including at Furman and Drake.
The U alum and Minnesota native has made three NCAA tournaments since then. He was close to taking Colorado State to its first Sweet 16 but lost on a buzzer-beater Sunday night.
Medved watched as Derik Queen nailed a shot off the backboard as time expired to ruin the upset bid for the No. 12-seeded Rams in a 72-71 loss to No. 4 seed Maryland in Seattle.
With six seconds left, senior guard Jalen Lake nailed a three-pointer for a one-point lead that seemed to be enough to give the Rams the chance to advance.
“Absolutely gut-wrenching loss for these guys,” Medved said in his postgame news conference. “I thought we did just about everything right. It was an unbelievable college basketball game. Both teams going at it, trying to fight to go to the Sweet 16.”
Now Sunday’s loss could possibly be the last game Medved coaches at Colorado State. The Gophers and West Virginia targeted Medved as a top candidate for their coaching vacancies.
The Rams (26-10) had a historic year come to an end. They won an NCAA tournament game in back-to-back seasons for the first time. They reached the NCAA second round for the first time since 2013. They won the Mountain West tournament for the first time in 22 years.