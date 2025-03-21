The buzz surrounding Niko Medved and Colorado State has been palpable heading into the NCAA tournament.
Medved’s name has come up as a strong candidate for both the Gophers and West Virginia openings.
The No. 12 seeded Rams (25-9) have been a popular pick to upset No. 5 seed Memphis in the West Region first round matchup, 1 p.m. Friday in Seattle.
Medved’s future could be determined once he’s done coaching in this NCAA tournament. He could also choose to stay in Fort Collins.
A former Gophers assistant and Roseville native, Medved has not addressed any speculation about him being a favorite to return to his alma mater and replace Ben Johnson, who was fired after a 15-17 record in his fourth season.
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle announced the hiring of Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit quickly after she lost in the 2023 NCAA tournament.
“I always try to be respectful to coaches who are coaching in the postseason,” Coyle told the Star Tribune last week. “Their most important thing is to focus on their current teams and those current student-athletes. Once Dawn finished her season with West Virginia, then we had some pretty intense conversations with her and named her our head coach a day or two after that game.”
Last year, Medved was reportedly involved with West Virginia’s opening until the Mountaineers hired Darian DeVries, three days after his Drake team lost in the NCAA tournament first round against Washington State.