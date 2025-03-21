Gophers

The Niko Medved watch starts Friday, as Colorado State opens NCAA tourney vs. Memphis

Colorado State coach Niko Medved, a top candidate for the Gophers and West Virginia jobs, has the Rams ready to face Memphis at 1 p.m., Friday in Seattle.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 4:42PM
Furman head coach Niko Medved during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Connecticut won 83-58. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) ORG XMIT: CTMD101
Niko Medved, shown in 2015, when he was the head coach at Furman. (Star Tribune file photo) (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The buzz surrounding Niko Medved and Colorado State has been palpable heading into the NCAA tournament.

Medved’s name has come up as a strong candidate for both the Gophers and West Virginia openings.

The No. 12 seeded Rams (25-9) have been a popular pick to upset No. 5 seed Memphis in the West Region first round matchup, 1 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

Medved’s future could be determined once he’s done coaching in this NCAA tournament. He could also choose to stay in Fort Collins.

A former Gophers assistant and Roseville native, Medved has not addressed any speculation about him being a favorite to return to his alma mater and replace Ben Johnson, who was fired after a 15-17 record in his fourth season.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle announced the hiring of Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit quickly after she lost in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

“I always try to be respectful to coaches who are coaching in the postseason,” Coyle told the Star Tribune last week. “Their most important thing is to focus on their current teams and those current student-athletes. Once Dawn finished her season with West Virginia, then we had some pretty intense conversations with her and named her our head coach a day or two after that game.”

Last year, Medved was reportedly involved with West Virginia’s opening until the Mountaineers hired Darian DeVries, three days after his Drake team lost in the NCAA tournament first round against Washington State.

West Virginia is looking for another head coach now that DeVries has left to replace Mike Woodson at Indiana.

The Hoosiers are seemingly going all in on their commitment to men’s basketball, with plans to funnel money to players through NIL and revenue sharing. West Virginia has its share of resources, too.

“Our rev share numbers are very strong,” West Virginia AD Wren Baker told local reporters. “Our NIL support is very good. What we have allocated for staff and for budget and what we’re willing to do for him is all very competitive in the Big 12.”

Coyle told the Star Tribune that the Gophers are willing to invest more money into their men’s basketball program under the next coach as well.

“President [Rebecca] Cunningham has been awesome in her support,” Coyle said. “She understands for us to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten, we have to stretch ourselves. So, we’re prepared to do that. But it will ultimately depend on who we hire, the type of experience they have and what they bring to Minnesota.”

Friday afternoon, Gophers fans will surely be watching to see if Medved’s Rams can knock off Memphis coached by Penny Hardaway. The Tigers, who are also led by former Park Center star Dain Dainja in the post, are actually 1.5-point underdogs Friday.

But the Rams weren’t even a lock to make their third NCAA tourney in the last four years under Medved until beating Boise State in the Mountain West tournament title game last week.

In Thursday’s news conference, Medved said it “doesn’t matter who picked us to win. ... None of that stuff matters at all.”

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

