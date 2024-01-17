Chef Jeff Watson, the longtime executive chef and culinary director for Daniel del Prado's restaurant group, will open Minari inside the former Erté & the Peacock Lounge (323 13th Av. NE., Mpls.) in Northeast later this summer.

The menu will lean into East Asian cuisine, especially Korean, drawing in part from Watson's heritage. Expect a menu that celebrates dumplings and serves a weekend dim sum, skewers of hot-off-the-grill meats and bowls of noodles.

The food is something that Watson has been thinking about for years.

"I've been thinking about opening a Korean restaurant for a long time," he said. It's a cuisine on the rise both nationally and locally with places like Juche and Kim's, as well as casual spots like bb.q, which serves Korean fried chicken.

"My favorite thing about eating Korean food is the banchan," said Watson. "The side dishes. You can customize each bite and to get a different experience." Minari will have a selection of small plates to optimize each bite.

Ownership of the eatery is the same group behind del Prado's most recent restaurant, Porzana, which includes del Prado and business partner Ryan Burnet. Watson and del Prado were drawn together by a similar passion and work ethic that goes all the way back to when del Prado was cooking at award-winning chef Isaac Becker's Bar La Grassa, and Watson still worked the front of house.

Watson grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D., before moving to Minneapolis to study English at the University of Minnesota. After college, he was drawn to his love of cooking, eventually moving into the kitchen. He rose through the ranks at Becker's Bar La Grassa and Burch, where he eventually was chef de cuisine. When del Prado left Burch to open his first restaurant, Martina, Watson eventually followed. He's been the culinary director for del Prado's growing list of restaurants that also includes Colita, Blondette and others.

"Danni's an incredibly hard worker and a great mentor and role model for me," Watson said.

"I am so proud of Jeff, and also so thankful, as he has done such a great job as culinary director of my group, and now it's time for him to create his own place and menu," del Prado said in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited to try his food."

Another familiar DDP name also will be involved in Minari: The building's gorgeous bar will be overseen by beverage director Megan Luedtke, who will draw inspiration from Watson's menu to mix drinks that complement the food. Nothing has been set in stone, but Watson said we likely will find a few bottles of sochu and makkoli tucked behind the bar.

The restaurant's previous tenant, the longtime Erté & the Peacock Lounge, closed in December 2022 after 21 years. Watson said the space did need some updating. They're working with Christian Dean Architecture to retain some of the historic details, including the tall ceilings and the bar, while giving the room a fresh look. They'll open up the kitchen, so folks can see the cooks working behind the Japanese grill they have on order.

This new spot further solidifies the neighborhood as a destination for cool food. It's just blocks from the forthcoming Vinai, close to Diane's Place in the Food Building, and right by exciting critical darlings like Young Joni and Oro by Nixta.

"I just moved back to this neighborhood and we're happy to be here," Watson said.