James Beard-nominated chef, former Vikings player among those featured in new Minnesota food hall

It’s been a banner year for Mateo Mackbee and fiancée Erin Lucas. First, the New York Times named Flour & Flower helmed by Lucas among the 22 top U.S. bakeries . A month later, Mackbee was named a 2025 semifinalist for the Best Chef: Midwest James Beard Awards for Krewe, their restaurant next door that’s become a destination for New Orleans fare and more. That includes the smash burger (with buns from Flour & Flower) available on the lunch menu that now gets star status day and night at the new food hall. “We’ve had the burger for almost eight years now and it has kind of a cult following. People are continuing to ask if they can have it at night and we have to say no, because we don’t want to have 14 of them on the flat top,” Mackbee said. “This is a very logical extension.”