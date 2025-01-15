One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is scheduled to be released from prison Wednesday.
J. Alexander Kueng, one of the officers charged in George Floyd’s death, to be released from prison
Kueng is set to be released from an Ohio federal prison on Wednesday.
J. Alexander Kueng, 31, is set to be released from FCI Elkton, a low-security federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.
On May 25, 2020, Floyd died after he was restrained by police outside a south Minneapolis corner store, igniting worldwide protests around police use of force and accountability. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, is serving state and federal prison sentences in excess of 20 years. Ex-officer Thomas Lane, who held Floyd’s legs, was released from prison last summer.
Kueng, who knelt on Floyd’s back during the arrest, was sentenced at the state level to 3½ years in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter which was served concurrently with a three-year federal sentence he received for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who kept back bystanders as Floyd was restrained, is still imprisoned and scheduled to be released later this year.
